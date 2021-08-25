BOSTON (CBS) – Traffic on Interstate 495 was slowed to a crawl during the Wednesday morning commute after a dump truck rolled over, sending debris scattered in the road.
It happened in Plainville at Route 1.
The center and right lanes were backed up for cleanup, but have since reopened.
Several vehicles were disabled after they hit the debris the dump truck spilled.
Traffic backed up past Mansfield as a result of the crash.