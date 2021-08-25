BOSTON (CBS) – In a Summer that’s either been hot or rainy, the pendulum is swinging back towards the hot side.
Wednesday's highs hit the mid-to-low 90s across much of the area, including 94° in Boston. That's the 2nd straight day for 90°+ after hitting 91° on Tuesday.
Forecast highs on Thursday will soar well into the 90s. With tropical dew points still in place, heat index values for Thursday afternoon will be near 100° at times.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 10am to 8pm Thursday. It’s important to stay hydrated and avoid the intense heat, if possible.
There is an outside chance that Friday hits 90°, as forecast highs currently stand at 89°.
THE DETAILS:
New Record Warm Low?
If temperatures by midnight do not fall below 74° on Wednesday, Boston will set a new record warm low temperature of 76°. The warmth this summer hasn’t just been during the daylight hours. Overnight, temperatures have struggled to fall below 70°. As it stands, Boston has recorded 28 nights with temperatures 70°+. The record number of days is 34 days.
Warmest Summer On Record?
Looking at the next week, it’s almost a virtual lock that Boston cements its warmest Summer (Jun-Jul-Aug) on record. While that may be tough to fathom, add in the fact that we are also amid one of the wettest Summers on record. Boston stands in fifth place right now, but only 0.22″ of rain from 2nd place.
Tough combo… heat AND rain.
The weekend looks to be much more seasonable with lower humidity, but it also comes with a chance of rain.