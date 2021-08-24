WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Wilmington Police SUV and a car crashed on Concord Street Tuesday afternoon. The white Infiniti and the cruiser were both badly damaged in the crash.
The officer driving the cruiser and the driver of the Infiniti, a 57-year-old Grafton man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Video from SkyEye shows the police SUV with front end damage and the Infiniti with damage to the passenger side. The Infiniti also appears to have hit a traffic signal pole. The airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
The ramp from Route 93 northbound to Concord Street is temporarily closed while the crash is investigated by State Police.