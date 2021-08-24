Report: Patriots Claim Tight End Kahale Warring Off WaiversDespite a need at the position, the Patriots didn't draft any tight ends in 2019. They've now added a tight end from that draft class.

Red Sox Option Jarren Duran To Triple-A WorcesterThe Red Sox have sent Jarren Duran back to Triple-A.

Tajon Buchanan Transferred To Club Brugge; Will Finish Out 2021 Season With RevolutionRevolution fans are going to have to soak up all the Tajon Buchanan they can this year. The New England winger is reportedly heading overseas at the end of the season.

Matthew Slater On Patriots' Messaging On Vaccines: 'It's A Personal Choice'As is usually the case, Matthew Slater provided thoughtful insight when asked how a player not being vaccinated could hurt the team.

Celtics Announce Contract Extension For Josh RichardsonThe Celtics have handed out another extension, giving Josh Richardson an extra year and $12 million on his current contract.