BOSTON (CBS) — Revolution fans are going to have to soak up all the Tajon Buchanan they can this year. The New England winger is reportedly heading overseas at the end of the season.
Rumors have been circulating that Buchanan would find a home in Europe since he was a standout for the Canadian National Team during the Gold Cup. He will reportedly be moving on to Club Brugge in Belgium at the end of New England’s season, according to Sam Stejskal of The Athletic.
Buchanan’s move is expected to be officially announced sometime Tuesday. Buchanan is currently in Los Angeles for MLS All-Star festivities, one of four New England Revolution players to earn an All-Star nod this season.
The Revs will reportedly receive roughly $7 million from Club Brugge for losing Buchanan. New England drafted Buchanan with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 SuperDraft, and he’s gone on to score eight goals over 50 matches for the Revolution.