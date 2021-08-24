SHIRLEY (CBS) – William Hatch has been identified as the person found dead inside a Shirley home Monday in what investigators are calling an “apparent homicide.”
Hatch, 69, was discovered inside his home on Groton Road around 1:45 p.m.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Hatch suffered "multiple traumatic injuries."
No arrests have been made.
Shirley Police Chief Samuel Santiago said Monday there is no threat to public safety.