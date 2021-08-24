BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have sent Jarren Duran back to Triple-A. The outfielder was optioned to Worcester on Tuesday, making room for starter Tanner Houck to rejoin the big league club.
Duran had been with Boston for nearly six weeks, but struggled to find his groove against Major League pitching. The 24-year-old is one of Boston's top prospects, but slashed just .221/.236/.372 over 89 plate appearances. He struck out 33 times while drawing just two walks during his first stint in the majors.
Duran had been Boston’s center fielder since being called up, but his demotion will allow the Red Sox to move Alex Verdugo to center and get deadline acquisition Kyle Schrwarber into the lineup in left field.
#RedSox manager Alex Cora says the decision to send Jarren Duran back to @WooSox had to do with the Sox facing a lot of lefties. But – was a good experience for him to go through. Says players sometimes have to go through. Refers to Ellsbury in 2007.
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 24, 2021
Duran probably won’t be in Worcester for long, with big league rosters expanding from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1. But maybe a quick stint in the minors, where he hit .270 with 15 homers over 46 games, will help him regain his offense before returning to the big leagues.