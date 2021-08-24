BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots practiced without pads on Tuesday, as they prepare for a couple of practice dates with the New York Giants on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday marked the second practice missed by Cam Newton, as the presumed No. 1 quarterback continues his mandated five-day absence from the team after traveling and not complying with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols for players who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Bill Belichick stated simply prior to the practice that this week does indeed represent an opportunity for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. He was, then, naturally the focus for many observers of practice on Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe had Jones at 31-for-40 with two interceptions in competitive reps, and 25-for-32 (with both INTs) against the starting defense.

Mac Jones was 31/40 with 2 INTs. He was 25/32 with both picks in 11-on-11s vs the starting defense. Largely sharp. First pick was a bad throw behind Olszewski, tipped by J.C. Jackson, INT’d by McCourty. Second INT, gotta-have-it rep, Jackson ran a better slant route than Gunner. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 24, 2021

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry had Jones at 30-for-36 passing in 11-on-11’s.

In the 11-v-11 periods, Mac Jones hit on 30 of his 36 attempts. He threw two picks, both in red-zone work. One pass thrown behind Gunner Olszewski bounced off Olszewski’s hands and was corralled by Devin McCourty. Jones targeted Olszewski again later and was picked by JC Jackson. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 24, 2021

Today’s practice was not open to the public so there were moments we could hear work being done at the line. (Josh McDaniels recently praised Mac Jones’ work pre-snap.) On one rep, he made two checks, hard counted, made one more, then targeted Meyers wide open deep. Overthrew it. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 24, 2021

The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels noted that Jones had some highlights, including a 6-for-7 performance in a two-minute drill, and a 4-for-4 performance on the next drive. Jones has looked comfortable running the hurry-up offense in his two preseason games thus far.

Jones was 6/7 in the first 2-minute drill. Next drive, he went 4/4, ending with a touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with Jones in coverage. It appeared that the rookie improved today. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 24, 2021

NESN’s Zack Cox said that Jones was “much better than he was yesterday,” when he had a slow start before finding a rhythm.

Slower-paced practice today with no pads, but Mac Jones was much better than he was yesterday. I had him 29-for-36 overall in 11-on-11s, some of which might not have been fully competitive. Some red-zone issues, though, with two INTs near the goal line. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 24, 2021

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran noted that Jones’ ability to take all of the starter’s reps at QB have allowed him to work through different stretches and get comfortable.

Mac Jones with a practice that went from blech at the start throwing against air to very smooth and capable by the end. The chance to take rep after rep after rep while Cam is idle is an extreme advantage to a rookies learning curve. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 24, 2021

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Matt Dolloff noted that the offense had to do push-ups after one interception. But the offense repaid the favor later, forcing the defense to do push-ups.

In a late red zone period, Jones threw his second INT to J.C. Jackson on a throw intended for Olszewski. The offense had to do push-ups for the error. Later, Jones got one back with completions to Kristian Wilkerson and Nelson Agholor, resulting in push-ups for the defense twice. — Matt Dolloff (@mattdolloff) August 24, 2021

For Jones, it’s certainly been a big couple of days. He’ll get one more opportunity to take all of the starter’s reps on Thursday, and he’ll be doing it in front of fans. The Patriots are opening the gates to fans at 9 a.m., with the practice with the Giants beginning at 10 a.m.