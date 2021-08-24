BOSTON (CBS) — If you were holding out hope that David Krejci would return to the Boston Bruins after his season in the Czech Republic comes to an end, the former B’s centerman has a disappointing update.
According to Krejci himself, a return to Boston or the NHL isn't happening anytime soon.
Krejci was introduced by HC Olomouc on Monday, and said in no uncertain terms that he will not be returning stateside when the Czech season comes to an end in April.
“I will stay in Olomouc all season, I signed a one-year contract,” Krejci told reporters, via NESN.com and translated by Google. “I’m not dealing with what’s next at all at the moment, but returning to Boston in the spring is definitely not in the game.”
The 35-year-old decided to head home this offseason when he became a free agent, ending an incredible 15-year career with the Bruins. Boston GM Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy both hinted at a potential Krejci return, and said the door was always open if he wanted to don a Bruins sweater again.
But Krejci sent those hopes into the boards on Monday, so Bruins fans should prepare for life without one of the team’s best playmakers going forward.