David Krejci Has No Plans To Return To Boston Bruins, NHL After Czech Season EndsIf you were holding out hope that David Krejci would return to the Boston Bruins after his season in the Czech Republic comes to an end, the former B's centerman has a disappointing update.

Patriots Cut Several Players Ahead Of Tuesday's 80-Player DeadlineNFL teams have to trim their rosters to 80 players before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Patriots began their day by releasing four players.

Bill Belichick Has Nothing To Add About Cam Newton Situation: 'It Is What It Is'Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not very interested in expanding on the team's statement regarding Cam Newton's current absence from the team.

Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Ready For A Highly Contested MLS All-Star GameMost All-Star games are just an exhibition with a lot of pomp and circumstance and very little game action worth watching. Matt Turner doesn't think that will be the case in Wednesday night's MLS All-Star Game.

Report: Patriots Have Internal Frustration Over Cam Newton's COVID Protocol BreachWhile some fans are bothered by the Cam Newton development, it seems as though some people within the Patriots' organization share that same sentiment.