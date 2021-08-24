BOSTON (CBS) – A car plunged into the Charles River Tuesday morning following a crash in Cambridge.

One man was rescued from the water following the crash, which left the vehicle completely submerged.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Memorial Drive at the Western Ave. Bridge.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the right lane was blocked on Memorial Drive following the crash.

It appeared that the car crashed through a metal barrier and into the water.

A damaged work truck was stopped near the scene of the crash.

Police said a boat with a crew team in the area pulled the man on board.

After the man was brought to a waiting ambulance, he was taken to an area hospital. Firefighters did not say the extent of the man’s injuries, but Massachusetts State Police said he did not appear to be seriously hurt.

The man was able to tell firefighters no one else was in the car.

The car was lifted out of the water by a crane just before 8 a.m.

Depute Fire Chief Sean White said the driver was fortunate the safety boat with the crew team was in the area.

“Timing was working in his favor this morning with the crew boat right there on scene right at the moment it happened and able to secure him until we got there, that was good timing for him,” White said.

Carol Hill witnessed the crash aftermath. Hill has lived in the area for about 30 years and said she has never seen anything like it.

“I couldn’t believe it and then I walked out here. I said how did this happen? My goodness, it’s terrible,” Hill said.