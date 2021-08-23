WORCESTER (CBS) — The two suspects accused of kidnapping a four-day-old baby from Worcester will be arraigned in court on Monday.
Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas, 19, of Milford and Daquan Jefferson, 23, of Worcester were arrested Saturday on charges of kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child.
The infant’s mother told police said she was in contact with Lauziere-Cuevas through Facebook, and they decided to meet for coffee.
After the woman got into Lauziere-Cuevas’ car with her baby, they stopped at a gas station on Southbridge Street. At around 9:30 a.m., Lauziere-Cuevas drove away with the baby when the mother went into the gas station store.
Worcester Police found Lauziere-Cuevas’ car in Shrewsbury around 10 a.m., but she and the baby were not inside.
Around noon, officers were called about a male leaving the baby with “an uninvolved citizen” at a Subway restaurant on Lincoln Street. Police found the baby unharmed, and she was reunited with her mother.
Police later found Lauziere-Cuevas and Jefferson in the area of a Wendy’s on Lincoln Street. The two were then taken into custody.