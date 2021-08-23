Kevin Garnett Crops Ray Allen Out Of Photo He Shared To Instagram Account

The Lighter Side Of Bill Belichick Comes Through When Reporter's Dog Crashes Press ConferenceHow to make Bill Belichick laugh during a press conference? Have an excitable dog nearby when asking a question.

Bill Belichick's Comments On Stephon Gilmore Make It Seem Like Cornerback Is Only Missing Due To InjuryStephon Gilmore remains on PUP list. Bill Belichick spoke Monday and seemed to indicate that injury is the only thing keeping Gilmore off the field.

Tom Brady Says He'll Play As Long As He Can Win Super Bowls, Makes Interesting Comment On New EnglandSeven years after explaining when he'll quit football, Tom Brady has added some detail about how long he'll play.

N'Keal Harry Reportedly Out Four Weeks With Shoulder InjuryPatriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry is going to miss the start of the season with the shoulder injury he suffered during preseason game No. 2.