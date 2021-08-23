WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (CBS/AP) – Major League Baseball announced that the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play in next year’s Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field.
The game, which will take place on Aug. 21, 2022, will serve as a home game for the Orioles.
Those teams were scheduled to play in the 2020 Little League Classic, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the 2021 Little League Classic on Sunday night.
As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat.
