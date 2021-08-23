TORNADO WARNING:For Parts Of Worcester, Middlesex Counties Until 1:30 PM
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WAKEFIELD (CBS) – Two workers were taken to the hospital following a chemical leak at a warehouse in Wakefield on Monday.

Several dozen employees were evacuated from the facility on Audubon Road. Trucks at the business indicate the building includes Produce Connection and Boston Fresh Cut.

One woman was wheeled away on a stretcher.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, two people were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No further information is currently available.

