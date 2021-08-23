Reports: Former Bruins Player, Boston Native Jimmy Hayes Dead At 31Former Bruins player and Boston native Jimmy Hayes has died at the age of 31.

Truly Bizarre Twist Presents Opportunity For Mac Jones, With Cam Newton Forced To Sit OutWe all expected some form of a quarterback competition in Foxboro this summer. But we did not anticipate this.

Nick Folk Returns To Patriots Practice, After Quinn Nordin's Three-Miss PerformanceNick Folk has been missing from Patriots practices for several weeks with an unknown ailment. The veteran kicker picked a good time to return.

Cam Newton Can't Practice With Patriots Until Thursday After Misunderstanding Over COVID Testing RulesCam Newton won't be with the Patriots until Thursday as the team gears up for its final preseason game.

Kevin Garnett Crops Ray Allen Out Of Photo He Shared To Instagram AccountKevin Garnett is doing everything he can to subtract Ray Allen from his best Celtics memories.