BOSTON (CBS) — The Mayor of Ding Dong city is back in office at Fenway Park. Travis Shaw saved the Red Sox from a potentially embarrassing loss on Monday, crushing a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 11th to lift Boston to an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers.
Shaw, whom the Red Sox picked up off of waivers last week, was a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. Monday’s slam was his first hit since rejoining the Red Sox.
THE MAYOR CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/VKaOfH9OTP
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2021
Boston needed extras to claim Monday’s win after closer Matt Barnes blew a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth — his sixth blown save of the season. Garrett Whitlock allowed one run — unearned — off one hit while striking out four over 2.2 innings to earn the win. The reliever is now 5-2 on the season.
Barnes’ blown save wasted a great outing by starter Nathan Eovaldi, who struck out seven over seven innings, allowing just an unearned run. Boston committed two more errors on Monday, making it seven defensive miscues for the team in the last two games.
The Red Sox, now 71-55, ended up taking two of three from Texas. They currently sit half-a-game ahead of the Oakland A’s for the second Wild Card spot in the American League.