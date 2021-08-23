BOSTON (CBS) – A confirmed tornado has been reported in Berlin after a tornado warning was issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties on Monday.
The tornado in Berlin was confirmed by the National Weather Service at 12:06 p.m, as remnants of Tropical Depression Henri continue to push through the New England area.
The tornado warning is set to last until 1:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the warning at around 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Residents in Ayer, Dunstable, Gleasondale, Groton, Harvard, Littleton, Lunenburg, Pepperell, Stow, Shirley, and Townsend are being told to seek shelter immediately.
Tornado Warning including Ayer MA, Pepperell MA, East Pepperell MA until 1:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8vHp45X1fO
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2021
Earlier, residents in Berlin, Bolton, Clinton, Hudson, and South Lancester were told to shelter in place.
Residents in Marlborough reported a funnel clowd touch down in their area.
One more of the tornado in Marlboro pic.twitter.com/XoZwoHodZ1
— Adam Salmon (@salmon_mfd) August 23, 2021
Last Thursday this same area was under a tornado warning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through. That was one of several tornado warning in the region that day.
A confirmed tornado did touch down in Clinton on Thursday.