MARLBORO (CBS) – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado was in Marlboro on Monday, and several funnel clouds were spotted after a tornado warning was issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties.

The tornado in Marlboro occurred as remnants of Tropical Depression Henri continue to push through the New England area. It touched down on Cedar Hill Road at 11:40 a.m. and traveled 0.75 miles with a maximum path width of 10 yards.

Wind speeds got up to 65 MPH.

One more of the tornado in Marlboro pic.twitter.com/XoZwoHodZ1 — Adam Salmon (@salmon_mfd) August 23, 2021

The tornado warning was initially issued by the National Weather Service at 11:45 a.m. It came to an end around 1:10 p.m.

At first, residents in in Berlin, Bolton, Clinton, Hudson, and South Lancester were told to shelter in place until 12:30 p.m.

Then, residents in Ayer, Dunstable, Forge Village, Gleasondale, Groton, Harvard, Littleton, Lunenburg, Pepperell, Stow, Shirley, South Lancaster, and Townsend were told to seek shelter.

One resident in Hudson reported a funnel cloud in Hudson around noon.

Last Thursday, this same area was under a tornado warning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through. That was one of several tornado warning in the region that day.

A confirmed tornado did touch down in Clinton on Thursday.