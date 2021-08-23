BOSTON (CBS) – Tropical Storm Henri largely spared Massachusetts from significant damage on Sunday. But the threat of hazardous conditions prompted one school district to postpone its first day of school.
The first day of classes were scheduled for Monday in Southbridge. But on Saturday, Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Villar made the decision to close schools.
Southbridge did receive some tree damage during the storm, but it was not widespread.
Villar said he made the decision early because he was worried about potential power outages on Sunday.
"I was concerned that if I waited until Sunday to make the call there was a possibility that communications would be hampered by the predicted power outages causing confusion," Villar said. "Clearly, the forecasting was not on target but in the grand scheme of things I think that is a good thing."
The first day of school will be Tuesday.