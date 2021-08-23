BOSTON (CBS) – Clean up continues Monday in Rhode Island a day after Henri made landfall as a tropical storm in the state.
Wind and heavy rain impacted the area and Sunday around 12:15 p.m., Henri made landfall in Westerly.
Though it was a dramatic scene by the ocean, it was the tree damage and downed powerlines that caused the biggest headache.
At one point more than 75,000 outages were reported. Gov. Dan McKee had power crews start working during daylight hours to jumpstart restoration efforts.
Cooling and charging stations will be open in Westerly on Monday morning. One will open at Westerly Senior Center and another at the Westerly/Pawcatuck YMCA.