CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Shirley News

SHIRLEY (CBS) – Police are investigating a suspicious death in Shirley.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the death occurred Monday on Groton Road.

READ MORE: Man Starts Walk From Logan Airport To NYC In Honor Of Flight Crews Killed On 9/11

Police responded to 111 Groton Road at about 1 p.m.

“At this time this is being investigated as a suspicious death,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said. “We are in the early stages of this investigation and additional information will be provided as it is available.”

Investigators returned to the home at about 7 p.m. Monday night.

MORE NEWS: Brockton Health Provider Cautiously Optimistic That Pfizer Vaccine Approval Will Increase Vaccinations

No other information has been released.

CBSBoston.com Staff