SHIRLEY (CBS) – Police are investigating a suspicious death in Shirley.
The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the death occurred Monday on Groton Road.
Police responded to 111 Groton Road at about 1 p.m.
Slightly more activity on Groton Rd in Shirley, as more crime scene investigators head back into house. DAs office will only say they’re looking into a suspicious death. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/VBp42SixRi
— Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) August 23, 2021
“At this time this is being investigated as a suspicious death,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said. “We are in the early stages of this investigation and additional information will be provided as it is available.”
Investigators returned to the home at about 7 p.m. Monday night.
No other information has been released.