Red Sox Need To Figure Out Their Matt Barnes ProblemMatt Barnes has been having a rough go of it in the closer's role for the Red Sox. That continue in Monday's matinee vs. the Rangers.

Baseball Report: Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 Home Run ClubThis week's Baseball Report looks at Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run, the New York Mets' continuing collapse, and the Chicago Cubs' home losing streak.

Travis Shaw Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam To Lift Red Sox To 8-4 Win Over Rangers In 11 InningsThe Mayor of Ding Dong city is back in office at Fenway Park.

Mac Jones Struggles As He Takes Every Starting Rep At Patriots Practice In Place Of Cam NewtonWith Cam Newton sidelined until Thursday due to a COVID miscommunication, now is Mac Jones' time to shine on the Patriots practice field.

Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Judon All The Best At Their Position In Preseason, According to Pro Football FocusPro Football Focus is a website that has been mightily impressed by the Patriots this preseason.