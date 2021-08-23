BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is going to miss the start of the season. Harry is expected to be sidelined for four weeks after he left last week’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a shoulder injury.
Harry was hurt while sprawling out for a deep ball by quarterback Mac Jones just before halftime of New England's 35-0 preseason victory on Thursday. Over the weekend, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Harry is expected to be out around four weeks, which would keep him out until Week 2 of the regular season.
The Patriots kick off the regular season Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Miami Dolphins.
Harry now finds himself in an interesting spot. The 2019 first-round pick had requested a trade through his agent in early July, hoping to get a fresh start elsewhere before training camp. That didn't happen, and Harry went out and had an impressive camp to help his odds in the battle to be New England's No. 4 receiver. But he hasn't done much in the team's two preseason games, with just three targets over two games before getting hurt.
Harry could start the 2021 season on IR, but he would take up a spot on New England’s 53-man roster and would have to miss at least three weeks.