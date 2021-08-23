BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,335 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 697,887. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,809.
There were 138,425 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.59%.
There are 530 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 139 patients currently in intensive care.