MARLBORO (CBS) – Video shows a weak tornado spinning in Marlboro Monday afternoon as a series of severe weather warnings were issued in Massachusetts.
A trained weather spotter reported seeing rotation in Marlboro around 11:40 a.m., prompting a tornado warning for parts of Middlesex and Worcester Counties. The tornado warning was later extended until 1:30 p.m. as the cell moved north toward the New Hampshire border.
Video taken by Adam Salmon around noon shows a small tornado on the ground in Marlboro.
Just witnessed this tornado on the ground in Marlboro pic.twitter.com/rfl9KxpvLh
— Adam Salmon (@salmon_mfd) August 23, 2021
WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher said the video shows a “weakly spinning” tornado.
Jay Carter shared a photo of a small tree that landed on top of two cars, including his own, in a parking lot on Cedar Hill Street.
The National Weather Service confirmed that it was a tornado that touched down on Cedar Hill Street. They have someone on scene checking out damage, though it is currently unknown how strong the tornado was.
No injuries have been reported.
WBZ-TV meteorologist and executive weather producer Terry Eliasen said tropical air from the remnants of Henri leads to the possibility of more brief and small tornadoes popping up Monday.
“On days like today, the concern isn’t for large, long lived tornadoes. But instead something brief and small that literally could spin up so quickly it’s hard to get a warning out in time on it. Important to just watch radar closely with each sweep,” he said.