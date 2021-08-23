BOSTON (CBS) — Are gas prices on the way down? The average price per gallon in Massachusetts dropped a penny from last week, and AAA says relief may be coming soon.
The average gas price in the state is now $3.04 per gallon. That's 12 cents lower than the national average, which also dropped slightly.
"Crude oil prices saw not only a dramatic drop on the week, but the price per barrel is at the cheapest in three months," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement. "If this downward trend continues and less expensive prices are sustained, Americans can expect to see relief at the pump in the near future."
Gas prices in Massachusetts are two cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than a year ago.