PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – Rhode Island officials are preparing for Henri to make landfall as a powerful tropical storm on Sunday.

“Today our message is simple. Stay safe, stay home, stay off the roads, and stay tuned,” Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency Director Marc Pappas said on Sunday as the storm approached Rhode Island.

Wind, storm surge, and power outages are expected throughout the day Sunday and into Monday.

“Water is the enemy with these storms. Flash floods, flooded roadways, intersections and other water related perils are very real possibilities,” Pappas said.

Terry Sobolewski, president of National Grid in Rhode Island, said safety will be first priority, followed by power restoration.

“This is going to be a long duration event. It’s really important we take an event of this magnitude one step at a time. First and foremost, our top priority today is public safety,” Sobolewski said.

Officials said the state got somewhat lucky with the timing of Tropical Storm Henri as it appears it will approach Rhode Island during low tide, not high tide.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said the state is as prepared as possible for the storm, and asked people to stay home if possible.

“Let’s be safe. Let’s let the people do the work that know how to do the work. I’m taking their guidance as well. And then we want to be really concerned about being prepared to make sure the state recovers from this storm as quickly as possible,” McKee said.