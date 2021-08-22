BOSTON (CBS) – The director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the biggest concern as Tropical Storm Henri arrives in New England flooding.
Latest: Tropical Storm Henri To Make Landfall In New England Sunday With Flooding And Power Outages Likely
Heavy rains have arrived throughout much of the region. Henri is expected to make landfall on Sunday as a powerful tropical storm.
MEMA director Samantha Phillips told WBZ-TV that while wind and power outages are a threat with the storm, the amount of rain on top of an already wet summer is of biggest concern.
Officials are anticipating widespread rain totals of 3-6 inches, with some pockets of higher rainfall. Intense rainfall is expected after noon on Sunday.
Hundreds of crews for Eversource, National Grid and Until are stated throughout the state ready to respond to outages. People are urged to keep devices charged as long as possible in order to get safety alerts and information.
Phillips warned people that if they come across a flooded road, do not attempt to drive through it.
“It takes about an inch to move a vehicle. That’s the message – don’t try it. It’s not worth the risk. It puts you in danger, first responders in danger. Just find a different route,” Phillips said.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said everyone is asked to stay home and off the roads if possible during the storm.