BOSTON (CBS) — The threat of Tropical Storm Henri was enough to have businesses in Boston’s Long Wharf boarding up. The New England Aquarium and its MBTA station were closed on Sunday, with flood barriers surrounding it.
“We still have to wait for the high tide at 11, that really poses a problem for us sometimes because then you’re exposed to the wind, but other than that, not as bad as I thought,” said Justin Veiga at Boston Harbor Cruises.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall In Westerly, Rhode Island
Boston Harbor Cruises froze its fleet for the day.READ MORE: Henri's Remnants To Bring One Last Round Of Heavy Rain To Massachusetts Monday
And though the storm wasn’t as bad as initially anticipated, some waterfront businesses say the threat demonstrates a need for more city-wide proactive planning.
“Thankfully it looks like we were spared from the brunt of the storm which is good, but it also serves as a reminder that we really need to adopt a harbor-wide resiliency and there’s a sense of urgency behind it,” said Rick Musiol from the New England Aquarium.MORE NEWS: Cape Cod Spared From The Majority Of Tropical Storm Henri: 'I've Seen Worse'
Wind gusts across the city did do damage though. A large tree came down in Back Bay and landed on top of a car.