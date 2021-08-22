BOSTON (CBS) — The threat of Tropical Storm Henri was enough to have businesses in Boston’s Long Wharf boarding up. The New England Aquarium and its MBTA station were closed on Sunday, with flood barriers surrounding it.

“We still have to wait for the high tide at 11, that really poses a problem for us sometimes because then you’re exposed to the wind, but other than that, not as bad as I thought,” said Justin Veiga at Boston Harbor Cruises.

Boston Harbor Cruises froze its fleet for the day.