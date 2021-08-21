WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester Police say a missing baby has been found safe. They were looking for the four-day-old baby girl who was last seen near Southbridge and Cambridge Street around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
She was believed to be with a 19-year-old Hispanic woman who is not a family member and who did not have permission to take the baby.
“Within a short period of time, the WPD Facebook post was shared thousands of times. During these incidents when time is crucial, assistance from the public can be a huge factor in ensuring a safe and successful outcome. Again, thank you for your assistance,” police wrote on Facebook.