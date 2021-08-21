FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (15-3-4; 49 pts.) recorded their MLS-best 15th win of the season and extended the club’s unbeaten streak to nine games with a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati (3-8-8, 17 pts.) at Gillette Stadium.

Despite five changes to the starting lineup from Bruce Arena, the Revolution picked up their eighth win in the last nine games to maintain their Supporters’ Shield lead at seven points. The Revolution’s 49 points through 22 games are tied for the most in MLS history at this stage of the season.

Tajon Buchanan scored for the third consecutive match to put New England on the front foot in the seventh minute, cleaning up a rebound created by Henry Kessler’s cross. Buchanan now has four goals in his last six games. The Canadian international then delivered his fourth assist of the campaign on Emmanuel Boateng’s goal, his first with New England, to double the lead in the 21st minute. Boateng, making his first start of the year, later added his second assist in as many games.

Adam Buksa joined the scoring frenzy with goals in the 33rd and 61st minute, marking his second career multi-goal game. Buksa’s 10 goals are a career high and tied for fifth most in MLS. Gustavo Bou supplied the assist on the team’s fourth goal, giving him four helpers on the year.

In net, Matt Turner made three saves to raise his season total to a career-high 11 wins in 17 starts. Meanwhile, Andrew Farrell made his 261st league appearance and now finds himself in a three-way tie atop the Revolution’s all-time games played chart.

Boateng, now the 12th different Revolution player to score in 2021, was one of two Revolution midfielders making his first start of the season, along with Scott Caldwell. Colombian defender Christian Mafla was one of Arena’s other changes as he slotted in at left back. DeJuan Jones moved to right back for his sixth career start at the position. In addition, Revolution Academy product Damian Rivera made his Major League Soccer debut, playing 28 minutes as a substitute.

Following this week’s MLS All-Star Week festivities including Wednesday night’s 2021 MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Calif. (9:30 p.m. ET – FS1, UniMás), the Revolution will return to league action next Saturday, August 28 with a trip to face New York City FC. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.