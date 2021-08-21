NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — New Bedford is trying to keep people away from the coastline when Hurricane Henri hits. City beaches, the CoveWalk, HarborWalk, and Fort Taber will all be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Police will be patrolling the area regularly and remove anyone who is there.
According to New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, the storm could bring surges anywhere from 3-5 feet high.
Based on the severity of the storm surge, the city may decide to close the barrier street gates at Padanaram Avenue, West Rodney French Boulevard or East Rodney French Boulevard.
The Buttonwood Park Zoo will be closed Sunday.
The city’s vaccine and testing clinics scheduled for Sunday will be canceled.