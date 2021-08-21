CAPE COD (CBS) — The Steamship Authority has yet to officially cancel ferry service for Sunday, yet dozens of passengers at the Woods Hole Terminal on Saturday said they weren’t willing to take any risks.

Latreese Cooke came all the way from Texas to enjoy a week at Martha’s Vineyard, but like hundreds of others at the Woods Hole Terminal, she’s heading home before the storm.

“I ended up taking an extra day away from my trip so I can get back to Boston,” Cooke said. “It’s been a little bit of chaos, a lot of cancellations and a little bit of change.”

Although many travelers said they were successful in rebooking their rides a day early, some were forced to leave their cars behind.

“We had to leave the car there, travel over here. We’re finding a place to stay, and the, I have to go back after the storm and bring the car over,” Marlborough resident Joice Martin-Williams said.

According to the Steamship Authority, all ferry routes were already booked solid for departures this week, making rebooking travelers, much more difficult.

“We haven’t canceled anything yet. We won’t do that until much closer to the actual trip time, in case the winds do die down. But we’re expecting Sunday is a no-go for travel, both on the Martha’s Vineyard route and the Nantucket route,” Steamship Authority’s Sean Driscoll said. “People really need to plan ahead. If they’re not able to get off today or tomorrow to potentially be on the islands for an extra day or two before we’re able to get everybody off.”

Driscoll said if people are unable to rebook a trip getting off the island ahead of tomorrow’s storm, they will be able to travel on stand-by once service resumes.