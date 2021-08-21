DANVERS (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Trooper and two others were hurt Saturday morning when a police cruiser wound up on its side after being hit by another car near the Danvers Barracks. WBZ-TV’s I-Team sources say the police cruiser was t-boned.
According to police, the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Route 62, in the intersection of the entrance to the driveway at the Danvers Barracks.
Police say the officer was responding to a possible vehicle rollover on Route 1 North in Danvers before the crash.
The trooper was able to climb out of the cruiser on his own. There was a male driver and a female passenger in the other car.
All three were taken went to Beverly Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
As of Saturday morning, the crash is under investigation.