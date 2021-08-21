MAYNARD (CBS) — Three teenagers were shot at a house party in Maynard early Saturday. Police were called to a home on Cindy Lane around 2:30 a.m.
The teens were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. They are all expected to recover.
Police said the party "grew beyond the number of expected guests" but did not say how many people were there.
The suspects have not been publicly identified at this time but police believe the shooting was an isolated incident connected to the party.
Massachusetts State Police, Acton, Concord, and Sudbury Police are helping Maynard Police with the investigation.