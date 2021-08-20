BOSTON (CBS) – Tropical Storm Henri is moving north and Hurricane Watches are now up for southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands, as well as southern Rhode Island and Connecticut.

This is the first Hurricane Watch issued for southern New England in ten years, the last being for Irene in August 2011.

Southern New England will have two days to prepare for Henri’s arrival Sunday afternoon. It will last from Sunday afternoon through most of Monday before moving out to the northeast.

Henri is not a hurricane yet. As of 5 a.m. Friday, it has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles an hour. Once it gets above 74 miles an hour it will be at Category 1 Hurricane strength and that should happen in the next 12-to-24 hours.

Check: Tropical Storm Henri Path

Henri has a direct eye right towards southern New England and the main threat is to the coast, but the impacts will also be felt well inland.

Once Henri reaches land, possibly as a Category 1 Hurricane, it will lose a little bit of its steam, but expect plenty of rain and flooding Sunday into Monday. After the soaking we’ve had this summer, there’s a good chance that trees and power lines could come down in this storm, so have an emergency kit, generator and sump pump ready.

There will be coastal flooding concerns with astronomically high tides as the highest tides of the month arrive Sunday night into Monday morning.

Inland there will be flooding concerns as well. When you start pooling up all of the water from the rain, the streams and rivers will swell over.

There will also be wind concerns are far north as Worcester County and southern New Hampshire.

Lots to think about and still lots to determine. Needless to say, we would urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts in the coming days on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston.

It is never too early to start to prepare!

