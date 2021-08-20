PEABODY (CBS) — Flooding, downed trees, and power outages are concerns for inland homeowners ahead of Tropical Storm Henri’s arrival this weekend. DPW crews across the state spent Friday clearing storm drains in an attempt to give the water somewhere to go after an incredibly wet July.
Cheryl Broughton is still pumping out her basement after Thursday's storm. Her yard looked like a lake.
“My whole yard was flooded. The kids were actually floating on rafts, that’s how much rain there was,” she said.
In Peabody, flooding around a local river is inevitable, all the public works department can do is prepare.
“Today we’ve been going around to all of our drainage channels, making sure they are all clear, we have a lot of grits in front of the culverts, we’ve been cleaning out all of the culverts, ” said Peabody Public Services Director Bob Labossiere.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the state could see a month's worth of rain in one day.
Up to 300,000 people are expected to lose power.