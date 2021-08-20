CAPE COD (CBS) — At Falmouth Harbor Marina, the precautionary order has come to move boats from the docks by 11 a.m. Saturday.

Boats are being moved out at a breakneck pace, with as many as 60 being moved in the next 24 hours at Pier 37 next to the marina.

The Falmouth Harbormaster is even allowing temporary storage space on the grass, and he is definitely worried about the potential duration of Tropic Storm Henri.

“During Hurricane Bob, which I worked also as a policeman, was over. We started the shift, by the end of the shift it was over. And that’s not the case with this one,” said Falmouth Assistant Harbormaster Bob Griffin.

The worry is the high winds and high tides, so boat owner Skip Cornell is following the orders with his boat.

“It’s on track to hit us, and when it hits the gulf stream, it’s going to gather momentum and strength,” said Cornell.

There’s already warnings of ferry cancellations to the islands. And at Woods Hole, power crews, some from Dallas, Texas, were in line to get there for help with expected power outages.

Gay Godfrey, a nurse going on vacation to Martha’s Vineyard, was anxious to get to Martha’s Vineyard.

“I need a little break,” she said. “I’m excited actually to get there, but people keep talking about the storm that is coming Sunday and Monday.”

Steve Godfrey and his wife were getting in a final bike ride before cutting their vacation short.

“Just because we don’t want to get stuck on the wrong side of the bridge. If the bridge closes, it’s going to be a mad house getting off the Cape,” said Steve.

They’re staying at the Sands of Time Inn and Harbor House in Falmouth, where owners are concerned about damage from the storm and the business impact.

“Just coming back out of the pandemic, and really things have gone well over this summer,” said general manager Arne Grepstad. “And now, with this potential for big change in it, it certainly is concerning.”