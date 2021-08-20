BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution just keep winning. Now they face a club that just can’t seem to get a W.

The Revs host FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, with the Orange and Blue winless in nine straight matches. Cincinnati has played to four straight draws, and sits at 3-7-8 on the season. Their last win came back on June 26, a 2-0 victory over last-place Toronto.

New England, meanwhile, is running away with the Eastern Conference. The Revs have won seven of their last eight matches, including three straight. With 46 points in 21 games, the club is tied for the most points at this stage of a season in MLS history.

The Revs are 7-0-1 in their last eight matches, outscoring opponents 18-7 during the stretch. With three goals against D.C. United on Wednesday, New England took its goal total to an MLS-best 40 on the season. The club has scored multiple goals 13 times this season, which is also the most in MLS.

New England has claimed its last two showdowns against FC Cincinnati, both of which were in Cincinnati, including a 1-0 victory on May 29. Cincinnati did win its only visit to Foxboro, a 2-0 victory in March 2019. All three of the club’s victories this season have come on the road.

Who’s Hot

Matt Turner: The goalkeeper had seven saves against D.C. United to notch his 10th win of the season, which is a new career high for Turner. He has four clean sheets on the season, and may be adding to that tally on Saturday, as Cincinnati has been held scoreless in four of its last five matches. They’ve been shut out 34 times since joining the league in 2019, more than any other club in that span.

Tajon Buchanan: He netted his fifth goal of the season against D.C. to put New England up 2-1, giving him goals in back-to-back matches for the first time in his MLS career. Buchanan has three goals over his last five starts for New England.

Tommy McNamara: He’s been extremely active on the pitch for the last month, and scored the club’s first goal on Wednesday night on an absolute rocket from the top of the box.

It was McNamara’s second career goal with the Revs, earning him a spot on the MLS Team of the Week. His versatility was on full display Wednesday night, spending time on both the right and left sides in the first half before shifting to a more central role for the final 45 minutes.

DeJuan Jones: The defender scored what was the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute, his second goal of the season. His total of two goals and four assists in 2021 are tied for the second most among MLS defenders this season.

Arnór Traustason: His assist on McNamara’s goal gave him five helpers on the season, good for second on the club behind Carles Gil’s 15 assists. Just don’t expect him to do anything on Saturday night, as Traustason won’t be on the pitch as he serves a one-game suspension for earning a red card on Wednesday.

How To Watch

The Revs will kick things off against Cincinnati at 8 p.m. on WBZ-TV. But we’ll get you ready for the match with a New England Revolution Kickoff special at 7:30 p.m., with a 1-on-1 with Adam Buksa and a live appearance from Bruce Arena!