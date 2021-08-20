BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,459 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 694,552. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,805.READ MORE: 'On Track To Hit Us': Cape Cod Prepares For Tropical Storm Henri
There were 64,528 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Thomas Latanowich Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder For Killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.81%.
There are 467 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Patriots Plane Will Fly To Haiti With Medical Equipment, Supplies After Devastating Earthquake
There are also 108 patients currently in intensive care.