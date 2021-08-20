BOSTON (CBS) — Another Celtics prospect is heading back overseas. Second-round pick Juhann Begarin is returning to Paris for the 2021-22 season.
Begarin, fresh off appearing in the Las Vegas Summer League for Boston, has signed with Paris Basketball. He wanted to show that he could make the NBA this year after the Celtics drafted him with the 45th pick in the 2021 draft, but with a full roster in Boston, Begarin is heading back home.
“Don’t worry @celtics we’ll send it back in great shape,” Paris Basketball Tweeted Friday.
He is back 💥🏠
🤩 @BegarinJuhann jouera sous nos couleurs une saison de plus☝🏼et découvrira la Betclic Élite avant de retourner vivre son rêve américain ☘️
😉 Don’t worry @celtics we’ll send it back in great shape pic.twitter.com/OHmXsOFNLB
— Paris Basketball (@ParisBasketball) August 20, 2021
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds during his summer stint, showing off a pretty athletic game. But with the Celtics roster full at the moment, he'll head back home for some more seasoning.
Earlier this week, 2020 second-round pick Yam Madar opted to sign with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia over signing a two-way contract with the Celtics.