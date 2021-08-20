BELCHERTOWN (CBS) — A retired Massachusetts State Police detective captain has been arrested for child pornography. Francis Hart, 60, of Amherst, was arraigned on Friday.
According to Attorney General Maura Healey, Hart has been under investigation since January when State Police were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Hart's email address "had uploaded a file containing numerous images of suspected child pornography."
Several digital devices were seized when Hart was arrested on Thursday and child pornography was allegedly found on them.
Hart was arraigned on two counts of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 cash bail. A judge ordered he have no contact with anyone younger than 18 and no internet access other than on public devices that prohibit access to illegal sites or illegal content.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for October 22.