BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating an incident on Friday morning in which a woman claimed to have been randomly attacked while running on East Boston Greenway.
According to police, a woman said she she was out for a run when a man approached her and attempted to stab her. The incident happened a little after 10 a.m near Maverick Street.READ MORE: Boston Woman Breaks Record For Fastest Time Traveled To Every MBTA Station
The woman suffered only minor injuries.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Faces Murder Charges In Stabbing Of Chelsea Woman
The suspect is described as a man wearing a khaki hat, red shirt, with a clear plastic poncho over it, blue jeans, and sneakers.MORE NEWS: Hurricane Watch For Parts Of Southern New England As Tropical Storm Henri Could Be Historic
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4234.