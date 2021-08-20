CHELSEA (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is facing murder charges in connection to the stabbing death of a woman in Chelsea on Thursday.
The victim was identified Friday by Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes as Cyndell Rodriguez, 19, of Chelsea.
CHELSEA: An arrest has been made by the MSP/CPD/Suffolk County DA’s Office in the stabbing death of 19 year-old Cyndell Rodriguez of Chelsea that occurred last night on Garfield Ave. A 17 year-old Juvenile female will face murder charges. A Joint Press release to follow.
— Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) August 20, 2021
The incident, first reported by police as a shooting, took place in the area of 50 Garfield Ave.
Kyes posted a picture of the person of interest on Twitter Thursday. Police say the suspect fled on foot on Wesley Street towards the Parkway.
Kyes said more details about the shooting will be made available at a later time.