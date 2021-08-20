TROPICAL STORM HENRIFollow Latest Tracking Maps
By CBSBoston.com Staff
CHELSEA (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is facing murder charges in connection to the stabbing death of a woman in Chelsea on Thursday.

The victim was identified Friday by Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes as Cyndell Rodriguez, 19, of Chelsea.

The incident, first reported by police as a shooting, took place in the area of 50 Garfield Ave.

Kyes posted a picture of the person of interest on Twitter Thursday. Police say the suspect fled on foot on Wesley Street towards the Parkway.

Chief Kyes posted a picture of a person of interest Thursday. (Image credit Chelsea PD Chief Brian Kyes)

Kyes said more details about the shooting will be made available at a later time.

