What To Watch For When Patriots Face Eagles In Preseason Game Thursday NightThe Patriots practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles twice this week, and now the two teams will clash in a preseason tilt in Philly on Thursday night. In this new three-game preseason, this game is the most important of the games that don't count.

Heaney, Rizzo, Velazquez Help Streaking Yanks Sweep Red SoxThe New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night to match a season best with their sixth straight victory.

McNamara, Buchanan Score 4 Minutes Apart In Revs' 3-2 Win Over DC UnitedTommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Northern Trust Preview: 'Going To Be A Lot Of Fun Because So Many Of The Top Players Are On Form'CBS Sports golf analyst Trevor Immelman takes a look at the first event of the playoffs, The Northern Trust, set to tee off on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club.

Yam Madar Heading Back Overseas After Turning Down Two-Way Contract From CelticsYam Madar had hopes of cracking the Boston Celtics lineup during the 2021-22 season, but he will instead remain overseas after signing a deal with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade.