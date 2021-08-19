BOSTON (CBS) – It’s that time of year. As we get deeper into summer, the attention of those living anywhere on the East Coast turns to the Tropics. As the summertime thunderstorm threat starts to wane, most of the rainfall this time of year actually comes from tropical systems or their remnants.

Take a look at the map right now and you’ll see not one, not two, but three tropical systems (including the remnants of what was once Fred). This hurricane season was predicted to be active and here we are, already 8 named storms down the list and we are just getting warmed up.

No matter how many storms form in the Atlantic in a given season, if none of them come within a thousand miles of your home, it doesn’t really register with most folks, but, as they say, “it only takes one.”

Would you believe it has been 30 years since the last hurricane made landfall in New England? Hurricane Bob, (30 years ago this week), was the last one and I bet most of you either weren’t born yet, don’t remember it at all, or didn’t live here at the time. And that is part of the problem we face here in New England – so much time elapses between “big ones” that very few folks can remember and we get complacent.

And that brings us to Tropical Storm Henri.

It was a seemingly innocuous tropical system that has been spinning around the Bermuda area since last weekend with literally nowhere to go, nothing to push or pull it in any one direction. Earlier this week, it appeared as though it would wait for a cold front to move off of the eastern U.S. at some point which would scoop it up and hurl it harmlessly out to sea. But, that hasn’t happened. In fact, Henri has slowly gathered strength and seems to be readying itself for a run towards New England.

The current National Hurricane Center forecast track is for the center of Henri to pass just east or perhaps right over the Outer Cape and Nantucket on Sunday night.

Check: Tropical Storm Henri Path

The official cone of uncertainty extends from eastern Long Island well to the east out to sea.

At this time, still several days from impact, there are several potential solutions still on the table with Henri. In the next 24-to-48 hours we will be watching closely to see how much Henri strengthens (or doesn’t) and how it interacts with larger scale weather features currently over the northeastern United States. The difference of just 50-to-100 miles in the track will have huge consequences on the impacts here in southern New England.

At this point, frankly, it is just too soon to forecast the track down to that detail.

Here is what we know at this point:

The timeframe of greatest impact here will be Sunday into Monday.

Regardless of track, the seas will become very rough later this weekend and anyone with marine interests should begin to make plans now to secure boats, etc.

The greatest risk of damaging winds are typically to the east of the center’s track, in this case southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands could potentially be in that zone of tropical storm force or hurricane force winds (farther east you go, higher the risk).

The heaviest rainfall is typically to the west of the track, which would likely include a large swath of central and eastern Mass. (areas that have already had near record amounts of rainfall in the last few months). Needless to say, inland flooding is a major concern.

With tides being astronomically high this weekend, there is also a treat of coastal flooding as well. Of particular concern right now would be the Sunday night high tide around midnight.

Lots to think about and still lots to determine. Needless to say, we would urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts in the coming days on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston.

It is never too early to start to prepare!

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ