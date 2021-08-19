'At Every Level We Are Seeing Exponential Growth': Taylor Cummings On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseThe 2x NCAA national champion talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse and how she became the face of women's lacrosse in America.

N'Keal Harry Seen In Sling After Injuring Shoulder In Patriots Preseason Win Over EaglesN'Keal Harry's quest to lock down a spot in the Patriots receiving corps appears to have hit a bump in the road.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Preseason Blowout Win Over EaglesThe positives and negatives from the Patriots' 35-0 win over the Eagles in the preseason.

Cam Newton Roasts K'Von Wallace After Midweek Trash Talk: 'Oh, That's Glitter'"Oh, that's Glitter," Newton said when asked about Wallace. "Glitter."

Newton, Jones Star At QB As Patriots Crush Eagles 35-0Cam Newton passed for 103 yards and a touchdown, Mac Jones threw for 146 yards and the New England Patriots routed the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 on Thursday night.