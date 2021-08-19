SUDBURY (CBS) – A Sudbury nursing home is being evacuated on Wednesday due to flooding.
The building inspector found no damage to the structural integrity of the Bear Mountain facility, but the flooding makes it uninhabitable. The building’s 70 residents are being safely moved to other facilities by ambulance and organized through a lot of local agencies working together.
Flooded Sudbury nursing home evacuation:
3 critical patients w health issues in stable condition at nearby hospitals. 15 residents taken to the Bear Mountain facility in Andover. Still about 50 people inside. Bldg inspector said no structural damage but uninhabitable #Wbz pic.twitter.com/sITnkeS9y1
It all started during an ongoing roof construction project. Crews weren’t able to complete the repairs before when water from Wednesday’s storms began flooding the second and first floors. The water damaged electrical systems, affecting the air conditioning and the kitchen and dining areas.
Critical patients were evacuated first, and 15 residents have already been taken to another Bear Mountain facility in Andover.
“Right now, we are concentrating on getting in. As you can tell, it’s a huge … manpower, resources … because we are trying to transport 70 people that you cannot just throw on a school bus,” said Northboro Fire Chief David Parenti
Route 20 Eastbound is closed while first responders evacuate the building.