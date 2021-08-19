CHELSEA (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Chelsea. The shooting happened in the area of 50 Garfield Ave Thursday night.
Police say the suspect fled on foot on Wesley Street towards the Parkway. The suspect was wearing a black puffy coat and has long blonde hair in a ponytail.
CPD/MSP/DA seeking to locate and identity this person of interest. This subject may in fact be a male and not a female. pic.twitter.com/JFdjj4yXRo
— Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) August 20, 2021
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes posted a picture of the person of interest on Twitter. Kyes said the scene is active and urged residents in the area to stay indoors.