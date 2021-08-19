CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
CHELSEA (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Chelsea. The shooting happened in the area of 50 Garfield Ave Thursday night.

Police say the suspect fled on foot on Wesley Street towards the Parkway. The suspect was wearing a black puffy coat and has long blonde hair in a ponytail.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes posted a picture of the person of interest on Twitter. Kyes said the scene is active and urged residents in the area to stay indoors.

