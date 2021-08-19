PEABODY (CBS) – For the third time in less than a month there’s been an earthquake in Peabody.
All of them have been small, but there’s enough concern that the mayor is holding a meeting about it.
The latest quake hit just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. It had a 1.3 magnitude and an epicenter about a half-mile away from downtown Peabody, according to the United States Geological Survey.
“This one felt like an explosion,” a woman told the mayor on Twitter.
That came after 1.2 magnitude quake on August 4 and a 1.4 quake on July 25.
Following Wednesday’s quake, Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt announced a community forum will be held August 25th at City Hall to “help residents gain a better understanding of Peabody’s recent earthquakes and related phenomenon.”
Boston College Professor of Geophysics Dr. John Ebel and a USGS representative of the USGS will be there to answer questions. The forum starts next Wednesday at 6 p.m.