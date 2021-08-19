Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Preseason Blowout Win Over EaglesThe positives and negatives from the Patriots' 35-0 win over the Eagles in the preseason.

Newton, Jones Star At QB As Patriots Crush Eagles 35-0Cam Newton passed for 103 yards and a touchdown, Mac Jones threw for 146 yards and the New England Patriots routed the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 on Thursday night.

Quinn Nordin Misses Three Short Kicks Vs. Eagles, Taking Major Step Backward In Kicking CompetitionLast week was something of a coming-out party for undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin. This week was more like a crash down to earth.

Mac Jones Had Another Solid Evening For Patriots In Preseason Game No. 2Mac Jones looked pretty darn good in his NFL debut last week, and the rookie was solid once again in his second preseason game for the Patriots on Thursday night.

N'Keal Harry Appears To Hurt Shoulder Diving For Mac Jones Deep BallN'Keal Harry's quest to lock down a spot in the Patriots receiving corps appears to have hit a bump in the road.