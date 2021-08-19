BOSTON (CBS) — Last week was something of a coming-out party for undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin. This week was more like a crash down to earth.
The 23-year-old kicker had some serious trouble in Philadelphia on Thursday night, missing two PATs and a short field goal during the Patriots' otherwise dominant victory over the Eagles.
The first miss came on a 36-yard field goal attempt, after the Patriots’ second offensive drive stalled at the 18-yard line. On a kick from the left hash, Nordin pushed the kick wide right.
Nordin had a chance to shake off that miss later in the first quarter, when he came on for a PAT. He missed it wide right again.
His next opportunity came early in the second half, after a touchdown run by J.J. Taylor. The PAT was no good. Wide right.
Veteran kicker Nick Folk is under contract for the 2021 season, but he has yet to play in the preseason. Despite no action, he took a step forward in the kicking competition on this evening.
Nordin did get to end his evening on a positive note, successfully kicking a PAT late in the third quarter and sending a 24-yard field goal through the uprights in the fourth quarter. But for an undrafted rookie trying to earn a job as the lone kicker on the New England Patriots, some major damage was done in that quest.