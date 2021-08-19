BOSTON (CBS) — N’Keal Harry’s quest to lock down a spot in the Patriots receiving corps appears to have hit a bump in the road. Harry suffered what looked like a shoulder injury late in the first half of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harry was injured with less than a minute to go in the first half when he dove for a deep ball by Mac Jones. Harry laid out for the Jones offering and came down hard on his left shoulder after the ball hit him in the hands. The receiver was on the turf for a few moments before making his way to the medical tent on the sideline.

Absolute dime from Mac Jones and a good route on the go ball from N’Keal Harry. Hope he’s alright but this has got to be caught. Two weeks in a row now Mac has dropped one in the bucket up the left sideline. pic.twitter.com/Xy29MBnx2h — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) August 20, 2021

After emerging from the tent, he walked slowly to the locker room with his left arm held close to his chest, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

It has been an interesting training camp and preseason for Harry, who back on July 6 requested a trade via his agent. He’s had several good days at camp as he looks to make the team as the No. 4 receiver, but was targeted just once in last week’s preseason opener against Washington.

Harry had one reception for 19 yards on a 3rd-and-13 play before he was shaken up against the Eagles.